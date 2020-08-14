Fall Creek man sentenced to prison in homicide case

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Fall Creek man is sentenced to more 28-and-a-half years in prison for his role in the deaths of two people back in 2017.

In January 2019, Wayne Price pleaded guilty to felony murder in the deaths of his sister, Elizabeth Price, and David Dishneau. The two were killed in September 2017.

Price will not be eligible for release until he is at least 77-years-old.

However, David Dishneau's son, Brent, says he doesn't feel that justice has been served.

“On a small, small fraction, just knowing that he is going to prison, that’s about it. That left me kind of empty. I would have liked to have seen him go to that prison for the rest of his life.”

