Health department warns of potential COVID-19 exposure at Eau Claire bar

Eau Claire County Health Department
Eau Claire County Health Department(weau)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City- County Health Department is warning the public of a potential COVID-19 exposure at a bar.

The potential exposure took place at Scooter’s Bar on Saturday, Aug. 8 from 11 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

If you were at Scooter’s Bar at that date and are now experiencing symptoms, you are advised to contact your healthcare provider.

