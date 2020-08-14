Menomonie School Board censures member after profane outburst

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Menomonie School Board has voted 5-4 to censure school board member Jim Swanson following a profanity filled outburst during Monday night’s meeting.

In a discussion regarding social distancing, Swanson asked the board to consider the 6 feet of physical distance recommended by the CDC rather than the 4 feet eventually approved in the district’s back to school plan. The discussion led to Swanson directing profanity and his middle finger towards school board president David Styer.

The censure will not remove any of Swanson’s power as a school board member.

“Basically it is a statement on behalf of the board saying we are not accepting of Mr. Swanson’s behavior and we would appreciate if he would improve that from this point forward,” says school board Vice-President Penny Burstad, who voted in favor of the censure.

Board member Chris Freeman voted against the censure, expressing concern during the meeting that it is an overstep of power to have a lawyer create a censure document in advance, one that threatens the use of law enforcement.

“In a censure meeting what is supposed to happen is we have a discussion and then we make an action but in this case what happened is the censure was made beforehand,” Freeman says. “There is no question Jim Swanson’s behavior needed to be corrected...what we had a problem with is the overuse of power and how the situation went down.”

None of the members defended Swanson’s behavior however some members say passive-aggressiveness and hostility are ongoing issues at board meetings.

“The clear way forward is to act together as a board rather than resorting to power actions,” Freeman says. “It is not about us, it is about the kids unfortunately the censure project looked a lot like politics.”

Jim Swanson delivered a statement to the board on Friday morning:

I am sorry for my inappropriate and unproductive choice of language in the meeting. This behavior allowed David and Joe to deflect the conversation on how the proposed School Opening Plan does not meet Center for Disease Control CDC Guidelines and directly contradicts the guidance of the WI Dept of Health that school buildings should not be reopened until schools are prepared to encourage physical distancing by limiting the number of students in a classroom at one time to the amount that can fit while spaced 6 feet apart (ref attached). My reaction also allowed the discussion to be ended on the statement by the superintend that the CDC guidelines were simply opinion. This statement calls into question the commitment of the administrator to put the safety of the SDMA students and staff first. My priority has and will always be providing students with the safest environment possible to continue their education unimpeded by concerns for their safety and the safety of their families, especially vulnerable loved ones with pre-existing risk factors. The safety of our entire community depends upon the safety of our children, and I (pledge/intend) to move forward by continuing to advocating for student safety in the respectful, responsible, and scientifically-accurate manner our community deserves. I regret that my choice of language in the meeting allowed the conversation on safely being reopened to be deflected from the inadequacy of the school reopening plans due to the CDC guidelines not of 6 foot social distancing and wearing a mask not being followed. The safety of our students, staff and community is dependent on following the best science that is put forth by the CDC.”

Below is the censure document signed by the school board.

School Board Censure (WEAU)

