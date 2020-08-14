Opening a business during the COVID-19 pandemic

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Opening up a small business is tough work, and that’s not even when you throw a global pandemic into the mix.

But there are new businesses popping up in the Chippewa Valley.

Almost every small business has been forced to shut down for at least a period of time during the COVID-19 pandemic, and some have even been forced to shut their doors permanently.

There are still some owners though who are opening new businesses or expanding their current ones.

They say if you have a dream, you have to chase it.

There's a new place for ice cream in town.

44 Below in Altoona’s River Prairie Park opened on Thursday, during the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Don’t be afraid to go with your dreams and try something that you think is going to work for the community. Because there’s always three things in mind that we have when we open businesses with our company and it’s our employees, our customers, and it’s the product of food that we put out,” said 44 Below General Manager Daniel Dicks.

In the Chippewa Valley, Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce CEO and President David Minor says numerous small businesses have opened over the past few months.

“When we see new businesses open up during this whole time frame that sends a strong, strong signal that we still have people that have that entrepreneur spirit, who still want to believe in their dream. Because you have to look at it that way, for a small business this is their dream,” said Minor.

However that doesn't mean it's easy.

“Starting a small business in ordinary times is very tough. Now when you throw something like this COVID on top of that it adds a whole other level,” explained Minor.

At 44 below, they are owned by the same group that owns 44 North right next door.

That has made the transition to opening easier, but expanding during a health crisis is no simple task.

“Some of the challenges are just making the community and the guests that we have come through feel safe. Let them understand that we are very good at what we do, we’ve been doing it at 44 North for a while and put some good practices in place and letting them understand that we want nothing more than for our employees to be safe and the community to be safe,” said Dicks.

It's not just starting something new for the business.

Also for the community, and the employees who may be struggling to find work elsewhere.

44 below is open seven days a week from 11:30 a.m. - 9 p-m.

If you are interested in starting your own small business, the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce has resources to help.

Minor says there are three critical things you need before you can start a business.

A banker, an accountant, and a lawyer.

