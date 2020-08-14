Advertisement

Pablo Center announces learning support program for students

(Pablo Center)
By Annemarie Payson
Aug. 14, 2020
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Pablo Center announced they will be offering a learning support program for students grades 6-12.

The program, Learning Pods, offers a socially distanced space for students to work on school-provided curriculum during the virtual portion of their school week.

There will be two programming options; students can attend Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday with the option of adding on Wednesday. The program will run 8 a.m. through 4 p.m.

Students will be separated into similar aged groups and places in classes with a maximum of 15 students. Program staff will be there to support and supervise students as they work. A separate space will be made available for students to virtually meet one-on-one with their teacher, counselors and other staff as needed.

The program costs $40 per day, charged on a monthly basis with a total enrollment of 120 students.

The first round of registration begins Aug. 14 with 40 spots.

Students will be required to wear a face mask at all times and the program directors say it will be in accordance to the CDC and Eau Claire City- County Health Department guidelines.

