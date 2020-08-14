Pearle Vision in Altoona to host Backpack Bash Sunday

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Around 200 backpacks are set to be given away this weekend filled with an assortment of school supplies.

Pearle Vision's Third Annual Backpack Bash is set for Sunday, August 16 for students in Altoona and neighboring communities.

This year's event is drive-thru style due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Backpack Bash is from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The line starts at Pearle Vision on Meadowlark Lane in Altoona

All you have to do is bring the kids who need a backpack with you, drive-thru, and volunteers wearing masks and gloves will hand out the pre-flled backpacks.

