Prep sports athletes cope with COVID-19

MONDOVI & ARCADIA, Wis. (WEAU) - The current plan from the WIAA is to start practices for low risk sports Monday.

For the high risk sports of football, volleyball and boys soccer, the plan is to start on September 7, unless schools decide use the alternative fall option and postpone until the spring.

The School District of La Crosse decided to follow the WIAA alternative fall option schedule, moving falls sports to the spring.

This includes a shortened winter season starting with the last week in November, followed by an abbreviated fall season to be held in March and April, and concluding with a spring season in May and June.

There will be no traditional fall sports season to start the school year.

With fall high school sports throughout the state of Wisconsin in a state of flux, the uncertainty is difficult for student-athletes.

Student-athletes from Mondovi and Arcadia say they hope to get back on the field and on the court soon.

"The biggest thing I've been doing is trying to stay positive, whether we have a season or if it gets pushed back to the spring it's better than nothing," said Mondovi football player Tanner Marsh.

"Kind of look at your glass half full instead of half empty so even if we have a week of a season or if we have or back to normalcy or whatever we are just taking the opportunities that we get, said Arcadia volleyball player Chloe Halverson.

"I guess the biggest thing that I have done is sit back and wait. I don't try to hear one rule and this is what we are going to do and jump on it and put all my eggs in one basket because the next day it's going to change," said Acradia Head Volleyball Coach Andrea Izdepski.

A day by day mindset to keep the bad thoughts out. The pandemic has put fall sports in a state of flux, but athletes continue to prepare for the day they can return to action.

"Obvious bad thoughts cross your mind but again like our coaches tell us you got to stay positive and just hope and pray that you have a season and just keep working hard for when a season comes you're ready to go," said Mondovi football player Cade Brenner.

Even with all the hard work the thought of not having a season continues to linger.

“I was super hype for my senior season, but obvious bad thoughts come through your head, and I just try to keep them out and keep working hopefully we will get a season,” said Mondovi football player Jacob Zachariad.

