School District of La Crosse postpones fall sports

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The School District of La Crosse has decided to follow the WIAA alternative fall option schedule, moving falls sports to the spring.

This includes a shortened winter season starting with the last week in November, followed by an abbreviated fall season to be played in March and April, and concluding with a spring season in May and June.

There will be no traditional fall sports season to start the school year.

Each school’s activities director will be working on new schedules.

