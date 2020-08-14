Third suspect arrested in Sparta homicide

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - A third suspect has been arrested in connection to the Sparta homicide that happened on June 11.

Sparta Police Department says Eric Borges, 32 of Milwaukee, has been arrested in the homicide of Anthony Koopman.

Officials say a tip lead Milwaukee law enforcement to a residence where Borges was hiding from police. Borges was in custody within 30 minutes.

The Sparta Police Department says they are confident all the occupants that were in the vehicle on June 11 are now in custody.

Officials continue to work on this investigation.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.