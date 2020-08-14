Advertisement

Two vehicle accident in Wood County, one dead

By Annemarie Payson
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two vehicles were in an accident in Wood County. One person died and another is in serious condition.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department says the dispatch center received a call of a two vehicle accident at the intersection of CTH H and CTH V in Lincoln.

Investigation shows a SUV was traveling south on CTH V and failed to yield the right of way of a truck. The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead. The other driver remains in serious condition.

The accident is still under investigation and names will not yet be released.

