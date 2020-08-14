Two vehicle accident in Wood County, one dead

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two vehicles were in an accident in Wood County. One person died and another is in serious condition.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department says the dispatch center received a call of a two vehicle accident at the intersection of CTH H and CTH V in Lincoln.

Investigation shows a SUV was traveling south on CTH V and failed to yield the right of way of a truck. The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead. The other driver remains in serious condition.

The accident is still under investigation and names will not yet be released.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.