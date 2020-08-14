Advertisement

What’s next 2020? The answer: Turkey Dinner Candy Corn

It’s sweet and savory
Brach's is out with Turkey Dinner Candy Corn. And, yes, it’s just what it sounds like.
Brach's is out with Turkey Dinner Candy Corn. And, yes, it’s just what it sounds like.(Source: WPVI, CNN)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The folks at Brach’s have come up with something new that may – or may not – tempt your taste buds this Thanksgiving.

The candy maker is coming out with Turkey Dinner Candy Corn. And, yes, it’s just what it sounds like.

“Brach’s Turkey Dinner includes all of the traditional Thanksgiving favorites,” the Brach’s website says. “From roasted turkey, green beans and stuffing to ginger glazed carrots, cranberry sauce and sweet potato pie.”

The sweet and savory confection will be sold at Walgreens.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.

National

Firefighters battle wildfire in 3 states

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
Firefighters battle large wildfires California, Oregon, and Colorado.

News

Chippewa County updates COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Chippewa County Department of Public Health has updated their COVID-19 numbers for the county.

National

Major US postal workers union endorses Biden for president

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The National Association of Letter Carriers, which represents 300,000 current and retired workers, said Thursday that Trump has long been hostile to the Post Office.

Latest News

News

Eau Claire Transit extends fare free rides

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Eau Claire Transit is extending fare free rides until Oct. 5.

National

Amber Alert issued in Fla. for missing 16-year-old

Updated: 2 hours ago
She may be in the company of an unknown Hispanic male, last seen wearing a white T-shirt with dark pants.

National Politics

Watchdog: Homeland Security officials were wrongly appointed

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The top two officials in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security were improperly appointed to the posts under federal law by the Trump administration, a nonpartisan congressional watchdog said Friday.

National

Twin beams of light won’t shine during 9/11 tribute in NYC due to coronavirus

Updated: 2 hours ago
Twin beams of light representing the World Trade Center towers won’t be beamed into the sky during this year’s memorial of the 9/11 terror attacks in New York City.

National Politics

9th Circuit ends California ban on high-capacity magazines

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The ruling has national implications because other states have similar restrictions.

National

California wildfires burn amid high risk of brutal blazes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A huge forest fire that prompted evacuations north of Los Angeles was just 12% contained and after threatening more than 5,400 homes.