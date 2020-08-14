Advertisement

WIAA approves modifications to 2020-21 sports calendar for fall sports season

(WSAW)
By Justus Cleveland
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WEAU) - The WIAA Board of Control approved changes to the sports calendar on Friday for the 2020-21 seasons to accommodate an “alternate” fall sports season in the spring if schools opt out of playing those sports in the traditional fall season.

Under the new calendar, the alternate fall sports season would run seven weeks beginning in February with sports at starting different dates. The winter sports season would be cut by three weeks for most sports and the springs season by two weeks.

The traditional fall season starts August 17th for non-high risk sports, with the high risk sports starting the week of September 7th and running until the final week of football November 17th.

The board also passed other “COVID Considerations” including allowing teams to play games outside their conference to fulfill their schedules. Officials will not lose status if the opt out for the year. The discouraging of out-of-state travel and multi-team events and the possibility of temporary school co-ops for the season. Teams will also be allowed to schedule games after they have been eliminated from state tournament series or “culminating event” playoff.

The board is also hoping to get a decision from schools if they want to compete in the traditional fall season or the alternate season in the spring by September 1st. The deadline is for game scheduling purposes.

