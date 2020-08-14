Advertisement

Will high risk sports be allowed in Eau Claire County? Still no clear answer

By Tyler Mickelson
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Friday morning on Hello Wisconsin, Eau Claire City County Health Department Director Lieske Giese, and ECASD Superintendent Michael Johnson, sat down with Tyler Mickelson to discuss the future of high risk sports in the county. Those sports include volleyball, soccer and football, and are scheduled to begin the second week of September.

The first question was directed at Lieske Giese asking if high risk sports can be played in Eau Claire County with the current health order in place. That health order requires six feet of distance when people are outside.

Giese answered in part, “We are working with schools, and coaches, and parents, to find creative ways for kids still to be active with some of these sports. I think we all realize that there are sports where six feet is a difficult challenge. The reason for that, and very simply the reason for that, is this disease spreads primarily by droplets that come through the air, and if you’re close by someone, you’re more likely to have those droplets land on you and for you to get sick. This is all about slowing down the chance that this happens. Some sports it’s more likely to happen, and that’s the challenge.”

With high risk sports in doubt, Superintendent Johnson was asked about the chance of moving fall sports to spring.

Johnson answered, “That conversation has happened often because there are many districts who are in that position and who have made that decision (to move to spring) as well.” Johnson later added, “What we did earlier this week is got word out to families that we’re hoping to make a decision this (Friday) evening. We’ve got a very big meeting with our conference Activities Directors, as well as our high school principals, and hopefully the WIAA can provide a little more guidance and some options for us when they have their meeting this morning.”

Where do COVID-19 numbers need to go to have the health order removed in Eau Claire County? Giese said, “Less than 50 cases for a two week period, 25 per week, is the goal for the state to move from high level of activity to moderate and low, and that’s what the WIAA guidance to date has been framed around.”

To hear the full interview, watch the video above.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

How a shortage in substitute teachers and bus drivers is affecting Wisconsin

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
One back to school issue that’s not new to districts, but amplified due to the pandemic is the shortage of substitute teachers.

News

Area nonprofits working together to provide supplies for 750 Coulee Region students

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
Over 750 kids in grades Pre-K through 12 will be given all supplies needed for the academic year, whether it’s in-person or virtual.

School's In Session

Plan released for reopening Chippewa Falls Area Schools

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:40 PM CDT
|
By Jesse Horne
In its proposal, the district is planning to provide options for families - including for in-person and remote learning models.

School's In Session

Company helps schools and businesses alleviate stress

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT
|
By Judy Clark
Holly Hakes of REALiving talks about counseling available for schools and businesses

Latest News

School's In Session

Pop-up school supply drive supports foster children

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT
|
By Danielle Wagner
Needed items include backpacks, hand sanitizer, notebooks, and colored pencils.

School's In Session

School’s In Session: Free counseling for families

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:18 PM CDT
|
By Danielle Wagner
The School District of Altoona is partnering with REALiving for free counseling sessions.

School's In Session

School’s In Session: Eleva-Strum fall plan

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 8:21 PM CDT
|
By Bob Gallaher
District Administrator Corey Kulig says the Cardinals will start the year with on-site instruction five days a week.

School's In Session

G-E-T School District provides free supplies to all elementary students

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT
|
By Danielle Wagner
On the first day of classes, elementary students just need to show up with a backpack and headphones.

School's In Session

Social changes create back-to-school mental health concerns for students

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:07 AM CDT
|
By Tyler Mickelson
Resources are available for students and parents heading into the 2020-2021 school year.

News

Day cares prepare for more school age kids, virtual learning

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT
|
By Carla Rogner
With many area districts planning for virtual learning at least a few days a week, working parents are scrambling to find a place for their children to spend the school day.