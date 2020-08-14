Advertisement

Wisconsin DMV grants drivers over age 60 an extension to renew drivers license

The DMV says they recognize the health risks for the drivers amid the pandemic and extended the deadline by 60 days.
Department of Motor Vehicles
Department of Motor Vehicles(WSAZ)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin DMV announced Thursday that drivers over the age of 60 now have until Nov. 23 to renew their license.

The DMV says they recognize the continuing health risks for the drivers amid the pandemic, and made the decision to extend the deadline by 60 days.

“Further extending the deadline for this at-risk population gives them more opportunity to plan their visit to a DMV Customer Service Center,” DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman said. “We do not want people in this higher-risk demographic to feel that they need to renew their license when they may not be comfortable going to a DMV office.”

In addition to the extension, the DMV says they have implemented safety protocols. All DMV employees wear face masks and customers are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines and markers. In person services are also limited to driver licensing or ID-related needs. The DMV says other services can be done online, by mail or through a third party.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 7 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

News

School's in Session: Substitute Teachers & Bus Drivers

Updated: 7 hours ago
School's in Session: Substitute Teachers & Bus Drivers

News

Opening a Business During the Pandemic

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Packers itching to get on field for first practice Saturday, Savage ready to show off improvement

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Dave Schroeder
Green Bay will hit the field for the first time in a long time on Saturday morning

News

DNR looks to educate hunters, hikers about wolves after hunting dog killed

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Emerson Lehmann
Hunters and farmers alike will tell you that the presence of wolves in central and north central Wisconsin is nothing new.

Latest News

News

Opening a business during the COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
Opening up a small business is tough work, and that's not even when you throw a global pandemic into the mix.

News

Chippewa Falls Area Senior Center Charcoal Chicken and Corn Feed

Updated: 11 hours ago
Chippewa Falls Area Senior Center Charcoal Chicken and Corn Feed

Homepage

The pandemic continues to affect employment in the Chippewa Valley

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Nearly 200,000 people in Wisconsin filed an unemployment claim last week according to the state.

News

Pandemic Continues to Affect Employment

Updated: 11 hours ago
Pandemic Continues to Affect Employment

News

Food Grown at Church Garden Donated to Local Pantry

Updated: 11 hours ago