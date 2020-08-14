Wisconsin DMV grants drivers over age 60 an extension to renew drivers license

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin DMV announced Thursday that drivers over the age of 60 now have until Nov. 23 to renew their license.

The DMV says they recognize the continuing health risks for the drivers amid the pandemic, and made the decision to extend the deadline by 60 days.

“Further extending the deadline for this at-risk population gives them more opportunity to plan their visit to a DMV Customer Service Center,” DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman said. “We do not want people in this higher-risk demographic to feel that they need to renew their license when they may not be comfortable going to a DMV office.”

In addition to the extension, the DMV says they have implemented safety protocols. All DMV employees wear face masks and customers are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines and markers. In person services are also limited to driver licensing or ID-related needs. The DMV says other services can be done online, by mail or through a third party.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.