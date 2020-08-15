Advertisement

Eau Claire Area School District postpones all fall athletics

District makes difficult decision based on WIAA model, guidance from local public health officials and instructional model
(WEAU)
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (NEWS RELEASE)

The Eau Claire Area School District has announced that it will postpone all fall sports seasons and offer them in the spring season of 2021, in alignment with an alternative model provided by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association.

In examining the upcoming seasons, school and district administration determined that the district’s hybrid instructional model, coupled with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department’s current order and its physical distancing requirements, would make it extremely difficult to implement and schedule practices, games, and matches.

The postponement will affect all fall sports, including cheer and stunt, boys’ and girls’ cross country, football, girls’ golf, boys’ soccer, girls’ volleyball, girls’ swimming and girls’ tennis. “I know that this is incredibly disappointing news for our student-athletes, coaches, staff and families.

However, based on all relevant information, our hybrid instructional model and health department guidance, we believe it is the best decision moving forward to protect community health and safety,” said Michael Johnson, ECASD Superintendent. “We did not come to this decision lightly, and we understand the impact this postponement will have on our entire community.

Please know that we hope to be able to resume athletics later in the school year.” ECASD administration received further information from the WIAA on Friday, August 14, on its adopted “WIAA Alternative Fall Option/Reduced Spring” model.

District and school administration hope that all fall sports will be held in spring 2021, in accordance with the WIAA Alternative Model. The district will continue to receive guidance from the WIAA and the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Homepage

Historic train makes it’s way to North Western Wisconsin

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
The Mark Twain Zephyr is one of the most historic trains in the Midwest. Built in the 1930's, it hasn't been operated in 62 years.

Homepage

New COVID-19 cases drop below 900 again on Saturday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
According to the Department of Health Services, new Wisconsin COVID-19 cases dropped below 900 for the 5th time this week.

Homepage

Wauwatosa police arrest 2 protesters, leading to standoffs

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
The Wauwatosa Police Department in Wisconsin arrested two protesters, setting off tense exchanges between officers and demonstrators calling for the firing of an officer.

Homepage

SATURDAY COVID-19 ROUNDUP: 9 new cases in Eau Claire County

Updated: 8 hours ago
Winona County reports one new fatality tied to the COVID-19 virus, health officials said in a statement Saturday.

Latest News

Homepage

Kenny Clark signs $70 million, 4-year extension with Packers

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The extension makes him the highest paid nose tackle in league history, and is the 12th highest paid defensive player in the NFL.

Homepage

Coronavirus upends conventions, changes TV coverage

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
The Democratic and Republican conventions will lack for crowds but not television coverage.

Homepage

Sparta dance studio owner charged with theft

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jesse Horne
A complaint was filed Friday in Monroe County court against 34-year-old Kristine Silvernail.

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 21 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

News

Election Officials Prepared for Absentee Ballot Surge in November

Updated: 21 hours ago
Election Officials Prepared for Absentee Ballot Surge in November

News

Fall Creek Man Sentenced to More Than 28 1/2 Years in Homicide Case

Updated: 21 hours ago
Fall Creek Man Sentenced to More Than 28 1/2 Years in Homicide Case