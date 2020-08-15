Eau Claire Area School District postpones all fall athletics

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (NEWS RELEASE)

The Eau Claire Area School District has announced that it will postpone all fall sports seasons and offer them in the spring season of 2021, in alignment with an alternative model provided by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association.

In examining the upcoming seasons, school and district administration determined that the district’s hybrid instructional model, coupled with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department’s current order and its physical distancing requirements, would make it extremely difficult to implement and schedule practices, games, and matches.

The postponement will affect all fall sports, including cheer and stunt, boys’ and girls’ cross country, football, girls’ golf, boys’ soccer, girls’ volleyball, girls’ swimming and girls’ tennis. “I know that this is incredibly disappointing news for our student-athletes, coaches, staff and families.

However, based on all relevant information, our hybrid instructional model and health department guidance, we believe it is the best decision moving forward to protect community health and safety,” said Michael Johnson, ECASD Superintendent. “We did not come to this decision lightly, and we understand the impact this postponement will have on our entire community.

Please know that we hope to be able to resume athletics later in the school year.” ECASD administration received further information from the WIAA on Friday, August 14, on its adopted “WIAA Alternative Fall Option/Reduced Spring” model.

District and school administration hope that all fall sports will be held in spring 2021, in accordance with the WIAA Alternative Model. The district will continue to receive guidance from the WIAA and the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.

