Election officials prepared for absentee ballot surge in November

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - 80 days left until the general election on Nov. 3, and it's looking like a record number of Wisconsinites and Americans will be voting absentee or mailing in their ballots.

In May, the Wisconsin Elections Commission approved sending absentee ballot applications to every registered voter in the state ahead of November’s election.

Election officials say they are prepared for the general election even with a possible surge in absentee and mail-in ballots.

With this week's partisan primary over, there's only one election that remains in Wisconsin this year.

Local clerks and state election officials have been preparing for Nov. 3 for months, one that's expected to feature a record number of absentee ballots.

“We are taking steps now and we have been working on this since immediately after the April election we realized that we needed to do things to get ready for November so we have spent all of our time, we basically revamped the entire back end system that clerks use to issue the absentee ballots,” explained Wisconsin Elections Commission Public Information Officer Reid Magney.

Over 1.3 million absentee ballots were requested in April, and more than 900,000 were requested for Tuesday’s primary.

Eau Claire City Clerk Carrie Riepl wants people to request their absentee ballots for November as soon as possible, if that's how they plan on voting.

“Biggest advice to people is to get their requests in now for those ballots because everything that we have on file as of Sept. 17 will be mailed on or about that date,” said Riepl.

The WEC is sending out absentee ballot applications to around 2.6 million registered voters for November’s election.

Riepl says the biggest change at poll sites when there is a large number of absentee ballots expected are the amount of poll workers needed.

“The largest difference for the poll sites with the mailed in ballots is that we need additional poll workers to process those ballots and that is really the largest affect. What we do at the polls is they check all the envelopes, make sure their sufficient and then they open them and then process them through the same DS200 tabulator that the voter puts their ballot into,” she explained.

Friday, the United States Postal Service sent letters to state's saying that there would be no guarantee mail-in ballots would be delivered by Election Day.

NBC News reports that Wisconsin is not one of those states that received a letter.

When you receive your absentee ballot you can turn that in as soon as you want.

Riepl says in the city of Eau Claire, if you mail your ballot back two weeks before the election it will be counted.

The city of Eau Claire will also once again have drive-thru absentee voting before the November election, the same as before the April and August elections.

For more information on absentee voting, click here.

