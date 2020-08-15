Advertisement

Manhattan’s light display marking 9/11 back on

Social: The announcement came days after the National September 11 Memorial & Museum canceled the Tribute in Light over concerns about the coronavirus.
Social: The announcement came days after the National September 11 Memorial & Museum canceled the Tribute in Light over concerns about the coronavirus.(Source: WPIX/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - New York’s annual light display honoring victims of 9/11 is back on, officials announced Saturday. They say health officials will supervise this year’s tribute to ensure workers’ safety amid concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement that it is especially important this year to commemorate the lives lost and heroism displayed in the Sept. 11 attacks “as New Yorkers are once again called upon to face a common enemy.”

The announcement came days after the National September 11 Memorial & Museum canceled the Tribute in Light over concerns the coronavirus might spread among crews creating twin columns of light to represent the World Trade Center in the Manhattan sky.

Alice Greenwald, president and CEO of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, thanked former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Cuomo and the Lower Manhattan Development Corporation “for their assistance in offsetting the increased costs associated with the health and safety considerations around the tribute this year.”

“This year, its message of hope, endurance and resilience are more important than ever,” she said in a statement.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Texas testing drops, mirroring national trend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The trend worries health experts who fear that Texas risks flying blind into the fall if it doesn't increase testing.

Homepage

New COVID-19 cases drop below 900 again on Saturday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
According to the Department of Health Services, new Wisconsin COVID-19 cases dropped below 900 for the 5th time this week.

Coronavirus

More than 2,000 students, teachers and staff in quarantine after start of school

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Coronavirus outbreaks at schools in five states have forced students from classrooms and temporarily closed some schools.

National

Police in Portland, Oregon, arrest 4 as protests continue

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Portland police declared an unlawful assembly Friday night and ordered protesters to leave, saying people were throwing things at officers.

Latest News

Homepage

Wauwatosa police arrest 2 protesters, leading to standoffs

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
The Wauwatosa Police Department in Wisconsin arrested two protesters, setting off tense exchanges between officers and demonstrators calling for the firing of an officer.

National

Police move in after fights break out during Ga. protest over Confederate statue

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
After several hours of mostly peaceful demonstrations Saturday in an Atlanta suburb that's home to a giant Confederate memorial, large numbers of police moved in to disperse the crowds when fights broke out.

National

Iran threatens ‘dangerous future’ for UAE after Israel deal

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The UAE is the first Gulf Arab state and only the third Arab nation to establish open and normalized relations with Israel, Iran’s regional archenemy.

Homepage

SATURDAY COVID-19 ROUNDUP: 9 new cases in Eau Claire County

Updated: 6 hours ago
Winona County reports one new fatality tied to the COVID-19 virus, health officials said in a statement Saturday.

National

New push on training officers how to stop abuse in own ranks

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Floyd’s death spurred nationwide protests and prompted many places to consider policing changes.

Homepage

Kenny Clark signs $70 million, 4-year extension with Packers

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The extension makes him the highest paid nose tackle in league history, and is the 12th highest paid defensive player in the NFL.