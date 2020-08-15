New COVID-19 cases drop below 900 again on Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - According to the Department of Health Services, new Wisconsin COVID-19 cases dropped below 900 for the 5th time this week.

New coronavirus cases reached over 1,000 on Friday, after four straight days of below average reports earlier this week. As low as 478 new cases were reported on Wednesday. The DHS reports a total of 829 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

Department of Health Services COVID-19 Data (Department of Health Services)

More than 1,000 people in Wisconsin have died from complications related to coronavirus, according to the latest figures from the DHS.

Thirteen more deaths were recorded on Saturday, pushing the total since the outbreak began to 1,038. The number reflects 1.6 percent of total cases.

A total of 65,056 people have tested positive for the virus. More than one million people in the state have tested negative.

The DHS tracker states, in all, 10,506 tests were tallied Tuesday, meaning 7.3 percent of tests came back positive. Its rolling average for the past two weeks now stands at 7 percent.

Of the more than 65,000 people who contracted the virus, 5,275 or 8.1 percent, were hospitalized at some point during their recovery. The DHS reports a total of 55,172, or 84.8 percent, have recovered from the virus.

