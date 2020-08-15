Price sentenced to more than 28 years behind bars

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wayne Price, the 49-year-old Fall Creek man found guilty in the deaths of two people back in 2017, learned Friday he will remain in prison for another quarter-century.

In the Fall of 2017, Elizabeth Price and David Dishneau were murdered. Investigators say Price shot and killed his sister Elizabeth and her boyfriend David, then buried their bodies on his property. On Friday, Price received his sentence, more than 28.5 years in behind bars. It’s a sentence which some wished was longer.

“I would have liked to have seen him go to that prison for the rest of his life,” says David Dishneau’s son, Brent. “Not for 28 years, not for 20 years, for the rest of his life.”

However, it left others dissatisfied.

“I don’t know who to believe anymore and I’m not so sure that Wayne did it,” says David’s Dishneau’s brother, Gary.

After Friday’s sentencing hearing, Wayne and Elizabeth Price’s sister, Lori, even speculated that price didn’t act alone.

“I have been investigating my sister’s death for three years and I have submitted proof that other people are involved, proof that has been ignored,” says Lori Price. “I don’t feel like justice has been served for my sister and Dave or my brother.”

Gary Dishneau went further, saying the case against price wasn't a solid one.

“From the people in Wayne’s behalf, he is a stand-up guy. A stand-up guy isn’t going to admit to part of things and not the whole thing if he did it,” he says. “If this was a jury trial and i was on the jury, I would not convict him.”

Price entered into a deal in January of 2019, pleading guilty to amended charges of felony murder and false imprisonment. But when he tried to withdrawal that deal, it was denied. Despite Friday’s decision by judge Emily Long, questions still remain.

“I need to know what happened. My family needs to know what happened,” Brent Dishneau says. “When we don’t know what happened, the justice that we were talking about earlier, that’s not served.

Price will be 77 years old before he can be released. But, the legal process, now, almost three years in, will continue.

“We keep fighting and we don’t back down. We’re not backing down, no way,” Lori Price says. “We want justice for Lisa and we want justice for Dave and we want justice for Wayne now.”

