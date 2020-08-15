Advertisement

Sparta dance studio owner charged with theft

Financial theft
Financial theft(Pixabay)
By Jesse Horne
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - The owner of a Sparta dance studio has been charged with theft, after several customers have alleged they are out hundreds of dollars each for unfulfilled services and other costs.

A complaint was filed Friday in Monroe County court against 34-year-old Kristine Silvernail. In it, authorities allege ten people have stated they paid for services with the Sparta Dance Academy, which were never fulfilled. These costs were meant for dance classes, costumes, and recitals – totaling approximately $6,810. All of the interviews were conducted between May and June, 2020.

The complaint also lists statements from three businesses describing fraudulent activity tied to Silvernail. One business details a large discrepancy in a purchase order, in which the business was still owed close to $1,000.

A detective with the Sparta Police Department had made contact with Silvernail in June, but it was then discovered she had allegedly moved soon after that conversation. Authorities eventually obtained a forwarding address for Silvernail in Palm Beach, Fla.

An initial appearance is scheduled for Aug. 31st.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Homepage

Coronavirus upends conventions, changes TV coverage

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
The Democratic and Republican conventions will lack for crowds but not television coverage.

Homepage

Nearly 200 soldiers return to Wisconsin from Afghanistan

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
The 128th Infantry who returned today were serving in the Middle East as Guardian Angels. A part of the “Red Arrow” Infantry Brigade Combat Team they served as a security element overseas.

Homepage

The pandemic continues to affect employment in the Chippewa Valley

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:23 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Nearly 200,000 people in Wisconsin filed an unemployment claim last week according to the state.

Homepage

Vehicle break-ins on the rise

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:54 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Some of these cases are ongoing and have been assigned to investigators. However, no person has been charged for the recent thefts or break-ins.

Latest News

Homepage

Community Transition Center passes 10 years of assisting Eau Claire County

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 8:07 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Glenna says even making a difference for one person in the ‘criminal justice cycle' is a success for them.

Homepage

Marsy’s Law makes an impact by giving crime victims a voice

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:33 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
1.1 million Wisconsinites cast votes in April in favor of Marsy's Law according to Marsy's Law for Wisconsin. Since taking effect in May, one local organization says it's already seeing the impact.

Homepage

Annual consignment sale adds safety measures for shoppers

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:23 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
This year's sale is being held at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, Thursday through Sunday.

News

Lake Holcombe couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT
|
By Judy Clark
They were each supposed to be dating someone else on a double date in 1948.

News

Spotlight on safety for upcoming partisan primary

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:57 PM CDT
|
By Jonathan Fortier
Even with many voters choosing to mail in ballots, the city is still working to ensure casting a ballot in-person next Tuesday will be a safe process.

Homepage

Downtown building project moves on to city council

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:58 PM CDT
|
By Jesse Horne
The proposal calls for a five-story building with apartments and commercial space.