Sparta dance studio owner charged with theft

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - The owner of a Sparta dance studio has been charged with theft, after several customers have alleged they are out hundreds of dollars each for unfulfilled services and other costs.

A complaint was filed Friday in Monroe County court against 34-year-old Kristine Silvernail. In it, authorities allege ten people have stated they paid for services with the Sparta Dance Academy, which were never fulfilled. These costs were meant for dance classes, costumes, and recitals – totaling approximately $6,810. All of the interviews were conducted between May and June, 2020.

The complaint also lists statements from three businesses describing fraudulent activity tied to Silvernail. One business details a large discrepancy in a purchase order, in which the business was still owed close to $1,000.

A detective with the Sparta Police Department had made contact with Silvernail in June, but it was then discovered she had allegedly moved soon after that conversation. Authorities eventually obtained a forwarding address for Silvernail in Palm Beach, Fla.

An initial appearance is scheduled for Aug. 31st.

