2 teens arrested in girl’s fatal shooting in Madison

Anisa Scott
Anisa Scott(via Boys and Girls Club of Dane County)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Madison police have arrested two teenagers in the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old girl.

Police said the male suspects are 16 and 19 years old and both are from Madison. The 19-year-old was arrested Wednesday while the 16-year-old was arrested Friday. The suspects were arrested on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide, both as a party to a crime, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

Anisa Scott was struck and wounded when a car when was a passenger in was hit by bullets Tuesday on Madison’s East Side. Her family removed her from life support Thursday. She is Madison’s 10th homicide victim in 2020.

Police believe the driver of the car was the intended target.

The girl’s funeral will be held Saturday. Officials with the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County announced services will be held at Breese Stevens Field at noon. That service will be closed to the public, but a live stream will be made available online.

A unity march from the state Capitol to Breese Stevens Field will start at 11 a.m. Following the service, up to 50 people at a time will be let in for a public viewing. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

