Chippewa Falls woman arrested for OWI with child in the car

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Marisa Lane Aselson, 29, of Chippewa Falls was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol just before midnight on Saturday for a 1st OWI with a minor in the vehicle.

According to State Patrol, Aselson was driving on USH 53 south of Melby Street when a trooper stopped her for driving with a defective headlamp.

When the trooper approached the car, Aselson was displaying signs of impairment and there was an 8 year old child in the back seat.

After an investigation and evaluation, it was determined Aselson was operating under the influence of prescription medications.

Arrangements were made for the child to get picked up while Aselson was transported to Mayo in Eau Claire for a blood draw, which she refused.

Aselson was charged and later released to a responsible party.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.