Driver killed in rollover crash in Wood County

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person has died after a vehicle rollover in the Town of Saratoga in Wood County.

According to the report, crews responded to reports of the crash Sunday morning at 8:49 a.m. on State Highway 73 at Branding Iron CT.

Investigation shows a car was traveling northbound on State Highway 73 and failed to negotiate a curve. Deputies say the driver was thrown from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim will be identified once family is notified.

