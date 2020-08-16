Driver killed in rollover crash in Wood County
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person has died after a vehicle rollover in the Town of Saratoga in Wood County.
According to the report, crews responded to reports of the crash Sunday morning at 8:49 a.m. on State Highway 73 at Branding Iron CT.
Investigation shows a car was traveling northbound on State Highway 73 and failed to negotiate a curve. Deputies say the driver was thrown from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim will be identified once family is notified.
