Driver killed in rollover crash in Wood County

One person has died after a rollover crash in Wood County.
One person has died after a rollover crash in Wood County.(MGN)
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person has died after a vehicle rollover in the Town of Saratoga in Wood County.

According to the report, crews responded to reports of the crash Sunday morning at 8:49 a.m. on State Highway 73 at Branding Iron CT.

Investigation shows a car was traveling northbound on State Highway 73 and failed to negotiate a curve. Deputies say the driver was thrown from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim will be identified once family is notified.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

