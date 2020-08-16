Eric Trump to visit Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Trump campaign has announced that Eric Trump will visit Milwaukee, WI on Tuesday Aug. 18.

Eric Trump will meet with Milwaukee Police Association leaders on Tuesday afternoon, and the campaign say he will “highlight President Donald J. Trump’s unwavering support for our nation’s heroic law enforcement and recent endorsement from the International Union of Police Association (IUPA).”

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are both scheduled to also make appearances in Wisconsin this week as well.

It comes as the Democratic National Convention is set to begin in Milwaukee on Monday.

