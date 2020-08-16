Advertisement

Eric Trump to visit Wisconsin

(KKTV)
By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Trump campaign has announced that Eric Trump will visit Milwaukee, WI on Tuesday Aug. 18.

Eric Trump will meet with Milwaukee Police Association leaders on Tuesday afternoon, and the campaign say he will “highlight President Donald J. Trump’s unwavering support for our nation’s heroic law enforcement and recent endorsement from the International Union of Police Association (IUPA).”

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are both scheduled to also make appearances in Wisconsin this week as well.

It comes as the Democratic National Convention is set to begin in Milwaukee on Monday.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2 teens arrested in girl’s fatal shooting in Madison

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Madison police have arrested two teenagers in the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old girl.

News

Chippewa Falls woman arrested for OWI with child in the car

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
Marisa Lane Aselson, 29, of Chippewa Falls was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol just before midnight on Saturday for a 1st OWI with a minor in the vehicle.

News

One dead after crash in Monroe County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead after a two vehicle crash Saturday night.

News

Runners, walkers gather for Hope Walk to raise money for Huntington’s Disease Society of America

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
Runners, walkers gather for Hope Walk to raise money for Huntington’s Disease Society of America

Latest News

News

Wisconsin Lady Glampers turn heads at campsite

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
A group of Wisconsin women are proving that anything you can do, they can do better.

Homepage

Historic train makes its way to North Western Wisconsin

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
The Mark Twain Zephyr is one of the most historic trains in the Midwest. Built in the 1930's, it hasn't been operated in 62 years.

News

Eau Claire Area School District postpones all fall athletics

Updated: 18 hours ago
Eau Claire Area School District postpones all fall athletics based on WIAA guidance.

Homepage

New COVID-19 cases drop below 900 again on Saturday

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
According to the Department of Health Services, new Wisconsin COVID-19 cases dropped below 900 for the 5th time this week.

Homepage

Wauwatosa police arrest 2 protesters, leading to standoffs

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 12:19 PM CDT
|
The Wauwatosa Police Department in Wisconsin arrested two protesters, setting off tense exchanges between officers and demonstrators calling for the firing of an officer.

Homepage

SATURDAY COVID-19 ROUNDUP: 9 new cases in Eau Claire County

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 11:30 AM CDT
Winona County reports one new fatality tied to the COVID-19 virus, health officials said in a statement Saturday.