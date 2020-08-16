Advertisement

One dead after crash in Monroe County

(MGN)
By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead after a two vehicle crash Saturday night.

Just before 9:30 p.m., a 911 call was placed for a head on crash on Highway 16.

A driver of a 2005 Honda was heading eastbound on Hwy. 16 while a driver of a 2010 Chevrolet was heading westbound.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead on the scene, while the driver of the Chevrolet was able to escape the car and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Hwy. 16 remained closed for 4 hours while the crash was under investigation.

The names of the drivers are being withheld pending notification of the family.

