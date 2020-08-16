Advertisement

Runners, walkers gather for Hope Walk to raise money for Huntington’s Disease Society of America

Hope Walk
Hope Walk(weau)
By Denton Postlewait
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Many gathered in Carson Park today to raise money to fight Huntington’s Disease.

Despite holding a virtual event earlier this year, the Huntington’s Disease Society of America held its annual Hope Walk in person today.

Participants could choose between a 2K walk or 5K run.

Event organizers say events like this are essential for fundraising especially during the pandemic.

“We didn’t think people would want a live event, but that is what the families asked for because they still wanted to walk or run this course with their families for a cause that is so near and dear to their heart,” says Shana Verstegen, event organizer.

People were encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing.

To donate to Huntington’s Disease Society of America click here.

