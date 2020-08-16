Advertisement

Texas National Guard soldier dies in training at Fort Hood

In this April 2, 2014, file photo, members of the media wait outside of the Bernie Beck Gate, an entrance to the Fort Hood military base in Fort Hood, Texas.
In this April 2, 2014, file photo, members of the media wait outside of the Bernie Beck Gate, an entrance to the Fort Hood military base in Fort Hood, Texas.(Tamir Kalifa | AP Photo/Tamir Kalifa, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT HOOD, Texas (AP) — The Texas Military Department says a Texas Army National Guard soldier has died during a training exercise at Fort Hood.

The department says in a news release that 36-year-old Sgt. Bradley Moore of Mansfield died Thursday during land navigation training.

The statement says Moore’s death is under investigation, but foul play is not suspected.

At least four U.S. Army soldiers at Fort Hood have been found dead near the base since June.

There’s no indication the deaths are related.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Telephone service begins between UAE and Israel amid deal

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Telephone service between the United Arab Emirates and Israel has begun as the two countries opened diplomatic ties.

National

Chief: Protesters vandalize Minneapolis police precinct

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The police chief of Minneapolis says protesters have vandalized a precinct office and targeted officers with fireworks.

News

Under 700 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Sunday

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is reporting 4 new coronavirus cases, bringing the county’s total to 658.

National Politics

White House’s Meadows says he accepts Harris eligible for VP

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Sunday he accepts that Sen. Kamala Harris is eligible to serve as vice president.

Latest News

National Politics

House Democrats summon postal leaders to hearing on mail delays

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The House Oversight and Reform Committee said it wants to hear from new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and from the chair of the Postal Service board of governors, Robert Duncan.

National

Police: Multiple people shot, some fatally, in separate Cincinnati shootings

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Police in Cincinnati said multiple people were shot at separate locations.

National

‘My baby didn’t deserve this’: Mother shares heartbreak after 5-year-old fatally shot in N.C.

Updated: 1 hours ago
A family is grieving for a 5-year-old boy who was shot to death in North Carolina.

News

Eric Trump to visit Wisconsin

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
The Trump campaign has announced that Eric Trump will visit Milwaukee, WI on Tuesday Aug. 18.

News

2 teens arrested in girl’s fatal shooting in Madison

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Madison police have arrested two teenagers in the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old girl.

News

Chippewa Falls woman arrested for OWI with child in the car

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
Marisa Lane Aselson, 29, of Chippewa Falls was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol just before midnight on Saturday for a 1st OWI with a minor in the vehicle.