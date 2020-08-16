Advertisement

Under 700 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Sunday

By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 2:15 PM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 685 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

That brings the state’s total case count to 65,741.

Of those, 55,982 cases have recovered while 1,039 people have died related to the virus including one new death on Sunday.

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is reporting 4 new coronavirus cases, bringing the county’s total to 658.

4 people in Eau Claire County have died due to the virus, while 570 of the cases are considered recovered.

Other area county totals according to DHS,

Barron County has 326 cases

Buffalo County has 47 cases

Chippewa County has 274 cases

Clark County has 197 cases

Dunn County has 139 cases

Jackson County has 62 cases

La Crosse County has 967 cases

Monroe County has 254 cases

Pepin County has 46 cases

Pierce County has 244 cases

Polk County has 143 cases

Rusk County has 22 cases

Trempealeau County has 371 cases

