Wisconsin Lady Glampers turn heads at campsite

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A group of Wisconsin women are proving that anything you can do, they can do better.

At campsites across Wisconsin, that group of women draws attention wherever they go. WEAU got an inside look at the Wisconsin Lady Glampers and the unique story of how they became friends.

“Glamping is glamour camping, so we really dressed our campers out quite a bit,” says Carolyn Burkhardt, founder of the Wisconsin Lady Glampers. “It’s a way for older women, especially women who are empty nesting, the kids are gone, to kind of reconnect with their women.”

They're the Wisconsin Lady Glampers and since 2013 they have been traveling the Badger State, one campground at a time.

“I had been given a book called “Glamping” by MaryJane butters and I was intrigued by it so I decided to create a Facebook page, named it Wisconsin Lady Glampers,” Burkhardt says. “Within probably 90 days we had maybe 15 or 20 members. We now have 319 members in our group.”

The group ranges in age from women in their early forties to late seventies, from all walks of life and professions. However there are a few, important rules to join.

“Our rules are real simple,” Burkhardt says. “You have to be older, no children, no husbands, boyfriends, no men, but we would love to have your dog.”

The reason for joining the Wisconsin Lady Glampers is as unique as the campers these women stay in.

“I was looking for someone to go camping with and I wanted to do it independent of my husband,” says Janet Ewbert of Hartford.

“There is a level of professionalism when you’re at work, there is a level of expectation in family life,” says Dianna Nichols of New Richmond. “But when you come to the woods or the campground with the ladies, there is no filter. There is no problems.”

As for the future of the Wisconsin Lady Glampers, they say as long as they are together, they are ready for anything.

“I always tell Janet, just tell me when, tell me where and I’ll be there,” Burkhardt says.

‘I love my girlfriends,” Ewbert says. “Each and everyone brings something really great to my life and that’s what I enjoy the most.

“I know that in 10 years, 15 years, 20 years I can still be doing this,” Nichols says. “Independent, on my own or to meet up with the ladies.”

