Almost half of local COVID-19 cases are young adults

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Of all the cases of COVID-19 in Eau Claire County, the largest group is not the elderly, but young adults.

43% of all cases in the county are people between the ages of 20 and 29.

Melissa Rosemeyer is a registered nurse at St. Joseph's Hospital.

She says this high figure may largely be based on businesses re-opening, and a desire for young adults to get back together with friends.

“I don’t want to generalize, but you do see more young people like to socialize out at the bars or or what not. I think if they’re being told that it’s okay to gather now, they’re going to gather. It’s just kind of the age where they’re at - that generation. You know they’re still young, they might still be single or whatever. they’re gathering, you know. I can’t really give another rhyme or reason besides that. Just their generation.”

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.