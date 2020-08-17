Barron County Sheriff’s Department sees 4 serious crashes over weekend

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Barron County Sheriff’s Department responded to four serious crashes over the weekend.

On Aug. 14, the department received a 9-1-1 call of a truck and train crashed on 23rd Street north of Highway 8, east of Cameron. The initial investigation shows Trevor Christman, 31 of Ladysmith, failed to yield to a train and was hit. Christman was extricated from his vehicle and was taken to an area hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Barron County crash involving train (Barron County Sheriff's Department)

On Aug. 15, officials responded to a report of a pedestrian accident on County Road I west of Chetek. Officials say their investigation shows Amanda Hodgson, 35 of Chetek, was crossing the road when she was hit by a vehicle being driven by Joel Hayes, 44 of Menomonie. Hodgson was pronounced dead at the scene, according to law enforcement. The accident is being reconstructed by Wisconsin State Patrol.

On Aug. 15, a 9-1-1 call was made for a four wheeler crash involving a tree on 9 1/2 Street north of Prairie Farm. Barron County officials say the initial investigation shows a four wheeler failed to turn and then hit a tree. The driver, 33-year-old Dustin Pollack of Michigan, was ejected off the four wheeler. Pollack was taken to an Eau Claire hospital with serious injuries. The crash is under investigation.

Barron County crash involving four wheeler (Barron County Sheriff's Department)

On Aug. 16, officials were notified of a vehicle rollover on 26th Avenue west of Mikana. Investigation shows a 16-year-old lost control of her vehicle and rolled several times. She was taken to a Rice Lake Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Alcohol is a contributing factor to the crash, according to Barron County.

Barron County crash involving 16-year-old (Barron County Sheriff's Department)

