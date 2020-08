CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa County Department of Public Health have updated their COVID-19 numbers.

There are 15 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Aug. 14. This brings the total number of cases to 280.

Four new active cases, for a total of 46.

2,285 new negative results bring the total to 10,952.

