Chippewa County sees high number of individuals seeking homelessness services

(KVLY)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa County saw a high number of individuals or families in need of homelessness services for the third month in a row.

The Chippewa County Council on Homelessness and Hunger and the Central Point of Intake Action Team collected data from area agencies to see how many individuals were in need or or were receiving services.

They say in July there were at least 181 individuals seeking services, which is the third month in a row with the highest numbers yet in 2020.

CCCHH and CPIAT say they know the COVID-19 pandemic greatly impacted income and housing options for those in the community. They also have seen an increase in requests for motel vouchers.

