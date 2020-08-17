EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

We would like to nominate Debra West for the Sunshine Award. Debbie is a mother, wife, grandma, great-grandma, and her husband’s care giver. These are just a few of the hats Debbie wears. She gets up in the morning and does not stop until putting her head on her pillow. She is continually running to doctor appointments with Dad and she does 100% of his care; orders, sets up, and organizes his 27 plus daily medications. This is on top of caring for her grandchildren, cleaning their house, running daily errands, and whatever else comes up that day. The true miracle is that Debbie suffers from severe arthritis in her hips and her back. Without this woman, many of us would be lost and wouldn’t know what to do.

This nomination is given by all 7 of her children, 35 grandchildren, her one great grandson and her husband.

