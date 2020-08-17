EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Dr. Robert Bullwinkel in the Pediatrics Department of Marshfield Clinic in Chippewa Falls for the Sunshine Award for doing such a wonderful job caring for my son. He truly cares about his patients. He takes time to listen about the concerns you have and explains information in depth. He has brought some sunshine into our lives.

Samantha Mayer

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.