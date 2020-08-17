Fatal motorcycle crash in Pierce County

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person was pronounced dead at the scene of a Pierce County crash.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified of a motorcycle crash on Aug. 15 around 4:45 p.m.

The initial investigation shows Jay Fischer, 49 from Fridley, MN, was driving a motorcycle when he lost control and ended in the ditch along State Road 35. The passenger, Maren Koscielski, 39 frim Minnetonka, MN, was pronounced dead.

Fischer was taken to a St. Paul hosptial with undetermined injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

