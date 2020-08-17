Advertisement

Grilled ground beef stuffed peppers

Wisconsin Beef Council Recipe
Wisconsin Beef Council shares a grilled stuffed peppers recipe.
By Judy Clark
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Angie Horkan, with the Wisconsin Beef Council features a recipe for stuffed green peppers, on the grill.

Ingredients

6 whole bell peppers, tops and seeds removed

1 cup cooked jasmine rice

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 pound ground beef Snake River Farms or 80/20 beef

1 cup diced red onion

2 cloves garlic, diced

1 15 ounce can Diced tomatoes

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 4-oz can of green chilies, liquid removed

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon coarse black pepper

1/2 teaspoon fresh thyme, roughly chopped

1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese (alternatively you can use mozzarella, Monterey jack, or other shredded cheese blend that melts easily)

Instructions

Prepare the Grill for indirect cooking, or set the grill to 375 degrees F.

Prepare the peppers: cut the tops off the peppers, remove seeds and membranes (discard the seeds and membranes).

Make the rice: Prepare the rice according to the rice packaging directions.

Cook the Filling: Heat a large cast iron pan to medium heat, add one tablespoon of olive oil and the onions and cook 5 minutes to soften. Add the ground beef and cook, breaking up the beef with a spatula, until cooked through (about 6-8 minutes). Add the garlic and cook 1 minute.

Mix in remaining filling ingredients: add the remaining filling ingredients to the cast iron pan, including the cooked rice, tomatoes, Worcestershire, green chilies, salt, pepper, and thyme. Remove from heat and add half of the cheese. Stir to incorporate. Taste and season as needed.

Stuff the Peppers: Stuff about 1/4 cup of the filling into each pepper. The exact amount may vary based on the exact size of your peppers. Add equal amounts into each pepper. Top the peppers with remaining cheese.

Grill Peppers: place peppers, cut side up, over indirect heat and cook 30-40 minutes, until the peppers are tender and look slightly roasted and the cheese has melted.

Wisconsin Beef Council-As Seen on TV

