HOLLY BERGERSON

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I want to nominate Holly Bergerson of The UPS Store for a Sunshine Award.  My mom, who is 82, was almost scammed out of $14,000.  Her package was flagged as suspicious and allowed enough time for the family to find out what was going on.  Holly’s diligence saved my mom from losing a lot of money.  They also helped an older gentleman the day before with the same issue.  A huge thank you to Holly and her crew for looking out for the elderly.

Judy Hedlund

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

