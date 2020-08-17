HOLLY BERGERSON
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -
I want to nominate Holly Bergerson of The UPS Store for a Sunshine Award. My mom, who is 82, was almost scammed out of $14,000. Her package was flagged as suspicious and allowed enough time for the family to find out what was going on. Holly’s diligence saved my mom from losing a lot of money. They also helped an older gentleman the day before with the same issue. A huge thank you to Holly and her crew for looking out for the elderly.
Judy Hedlund
