EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I want to nominate Holly Bergerson of The UPS Store for a Sunshine Award. My mom, who is 82, was almost scammed out of $14,000. Her package was flagged as suspicious and allowed enough time for the family to find out what was going on. Holly’s diligence saved my mom from losing a lot of money. They also helped an older gentleman the day before with the same issue. A huge thank you to Holly and her crew for looking out for the elderly.

Judy Hedlund

