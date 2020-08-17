EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would love for Julie DePinto to receive a Sunshine Award. Julie and I have been friends for over 50 years and while it’s been 16 years since we saw each other face to face, we still are in daily contact. She checks on me when I’ve had a particularly bad day & she rejoices with me in times of happiness. Everyone should be so lucky to have a bestie like Julie.

Tammy Franson

