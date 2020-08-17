Advertisement

JULIE DEPINTO

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would love for Julie DePinto to receive a Sunshine Award.  Julie and I have been friends for over 50 years and while it’s been 16 years since we saw each other face to face, we still are in daily contact.  She checks on me when I’ve had a particularly bad day & she rejoices with me in times of happiness.  Everyone should be so lucky to have a bestie like Julie.

Tammy Franson

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sunshine Award

MARV & ALICE JOHNSON

Updated: moments ago
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
August 21, 2020

Sunshine Award

MAYO CLINIC HEALTH SYSTEM - CRITICAL CARE UNIT

Updated: moments ago
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
August 21, 2020

Sunshine Award

DR. ROBERT BULLWINKEL

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
August 20, 2020

Community First

Grilled ground beef stuffed peppers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Judy Clark
Angie Horkan, with the Wisconsin Beef Council, shares a recipe for Grilled Ground Beef Stuffed Peppers

Latest News

Sunshine Award

OFFICER BECK

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
August 18, 2020

Sunshine Award

PAISLEE VOLDEN

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
August 19, 2020

Sunshine Award

KARL GILLINGHAM

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
August 19, 2020

Sunshine Award

DEBRA WEST

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
August 17, 2020

Sunshine Award

HOLLY BERGERSON

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
August 18, 2020

Sunshine Award

SHANNON, DANI, AND MISSY KAEDING

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
August 17, 2020