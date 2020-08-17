EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A local apple orchard is celebrating an important moment in American history this year.

Since 2016, Leffel Roots Apple Orchard has offered a corn maze to families in the Chippewa Valley , each with a different theme. This year owner Laura Leffel says the orchard is honoring a major milestone for the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

Leffel Roots honors 19th Amendment with corn maze. (WEAU)

“This year we have a picture of one of the women who would have been typical at that time protesting for women’s rights. It took a very long time for women to get the right to vote and its kind hard to imagine it wasn’t until 1920 that it took that long,” Leffel says. “It’s important to remember how far we’ve come and keep trying to make things better.”

This year, Leffel says the maze has a bonus feature for those who go through it.

“We thought we would come up to times and we now have QR codes and you can click on those QR codes and there is a little voting question for you,” she says. “They are non-controversial, they are just things like, ‘do you think you’re going to be able to finish the maze?’”

This year's maze falls in line with the Leffel's reoccurring theme of hitting 100th anniversaries.

“The second year we did this, we did the 100th anniversary of Camp Randall and we did kind of a Wisconsin sports theme,” Leffel says. “We’ve also done the 100th anniversary of the American Legion and did kind of a military veterans theme.”

She says she wanted to give people a fun, safe way to get-outside, while also learning about the democratic process.

“I think it is important that everybody vote if you can. No matter what affiliation you are, you want to be heard and I think that its good that everybody is heard,” she says. “We’re trying to keep with the voting theme and it is an election year so we want to encourage people to vote.”

Leffel says the maze will be open to the public starting on September 2nd. Leffel Roots is open Wednesday’s through Sunday’s from 10 am until 6pm, with extended hours on Friday and Saturday.

“It’s a good way to get outside, especially with people being inside more now,” she says. “We have lots of room in a 10 acre corn-maze to social distance. We hope people come out and enjoy the weather and the fun.”

