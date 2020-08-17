Advertisement

Leffel Roots honors 19th Amendment with corn maze

Leffel Roots honors 19th Amendment with corn maze.
Leffel Roots honors 19th Amendment with corn maze.(WEAU)
By Denton Postlewait
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A local apple orchard is celebrating an important moment in American history this year.

Since 2016, Leffel Roots Apple Orchard has offered a corn maze to families in the Chippewa Valley , each with a different theme. This year owner Laura Leffel says the orchard is honoring a major milestone for the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

Leffel Roots honors 19th Amendment with corn maze.
Leffel Roots honors 19th Amendment with corn maze.(WEAU)

“This year we have a picture of one of the women who would have been typical at that time protesting for women’s rights. It took a very long time for women to get the right to vote and its kind hard to imagine it wasn’t until 1920 that it took that long,” Leffel says. “It’s important to remember how far we’ve come and keep trying to make things better.”

This year, Leffel says the maze has a bonus feature for those who go through it.

“We thought we would come up to times and we now have QR codes and you can click on those QR codes and there is a little voting question for you,” she says. “They are non-controversial, they are just things like, ‘do you think you’re going to be able to finish the maze?’”

This year's maze falls in line with the Leffel's reoccurring theme of hitting 100th anniversaries.

“The second year we did this, we did the 100th anniversary of Camp Randall and we did kind of a Wisconsin sports theme,” Leffel says. “We’ve also done the 100th anniversary of the American Legion and did kind of a military veterans theme.”

She says she wanted to give people a fun, safe way to get-outside, while also learning about the democratic process.

“I think it is important that everybody vote if you can. No matter what affiliation you are, you want to be heard and I think that its good that everybody is heard,” she says. “We’re trying to keep with the voting theme and it is an election year so we want to encourage people to vote.”

Leffel says the maze will be open to the public starting on September 2nd. Leffel Roots is open Wednesday’s through Sunday’s from 10 am until 6pm, with extended hours on Friday and Saturday.

“It’s a good way to get outside, especially with people being inside more now,” she says. “We have lots of room in a 10 acre corn-maze to social distance. We hope people come out and enjoy the weather and the fun.”

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Trail day at the Eau Claire County Humane Association

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
With COVID-19 turning many events to virtual, one local organization found a way to say thank you to those who still supported them.

News

Driver killed in rollover crash in Wood County

Updated: 3 hours ago
One person has died after a vehicle rollover in the Town of Saratoga in Wood County.

News

Under 700 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Sunday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is reporting 4 new coronavirus cases, bringing the county’s total to 658.

News

Eric Trump to visit Wisconsin

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
The Trump campaign has announced that Eric Trump will visit Milwaukee, WI on Tuesday Aug. 18.

Latest News

News

2 teens arrested in girl’s fatal shooting in Madison

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Madison police have arrested two teenagers in the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old girl.

News

Chippewa Falls woman arrested for OWI with child in the car

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
Marisa Lane Aselson, 29, of Chippewa Falls was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol just before midnight on Saturday for a 1st OWI with a minor in the vehicle.

News

One dead after crash in Monroe County

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead after a two vehicle crash Saturday night.

News

Runners, walkers gather for Hope Walk to raise money for Huntington’s Disease Society of America

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
Runners, walkers gather for Hope Walk to raise money for Huntington’s Disease Society of America

News

Wisconsin Lady Glampers turn heads at campsite

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 8:27 PM CDT
|
By Denton Postlewait
A group of Wisconsin women are proving that anything you can do, they can do better.

Homepage

Historic train makes its way to North Western Wisconsin

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 7:28 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
The Mark Twain Zephyr is one of the most historic trains in the Midwest. Built in the 1930's, it hasn't been operated in 62 years.