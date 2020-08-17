Advertisement

Low risk high school sports start practice

CHIPPEWA FALLS CROSS COUNTRY
CHIPPEWA FALLS CROSS COUNTRY(weau)
By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:37 PM CDT
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Some school districts throughout the state have moved their fall sports seasons to the spring, but for school districts that have not done that, their practices started today.

The low risk sports of cross country, girls tennis, swimming and golf hit the practice fields today to start preparing for their modified seasons. It has been an off-season like no other for so many athletes and just because practices are starting doesn’t mean everything will go according to plan, but it is nice to finally be back on the field.

Roger Skifstad, Chippewa Falls Cross Country Coach said, “We don’t take this for granted anymore, we used to just roll into practice and sort of go, and now we had a couple guys decide to kind of comeback and join because they missed it.”

Haley Mason, Chippewa Falls Cross Country runner said, “As of right now we are just trying to train like we are having a season right now and if it gets moved then I mean on the positive it is giving us more time to train.”

Logan Scott, Chippewa Falls Cross Country runner said, “Try to take it one step at a time like if it gets canceled at least we get one meet.”

With schools in the Eau Claire school district moving to the spring, schools like Chippewa Falls, who are planning to compete in the fall, will adjust their schedules accordingly.

