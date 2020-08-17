MAYO CLINIC HEALTH SYSTEM - CRITICAL CARE UNIT

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

My family would like to send a Sunshine Award to the Critical Care Unit of Mayo Clinic Health System. The staff took care of my husband when he was in the hospital for 43 days with COVID-19. They kept me updated twice a day on how he was doing while he was in a coma as we were not allowed to visit him. They ZOOMED with me and my family on Father’s Day so our kids could still be with their dad. They held the phone and iPad up for him when he couldn’t so we could talk or just see him. I know he wouldn’t be here today recovering if it wasn’t for the staff. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

Brandi Wolf

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.