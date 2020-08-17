Advertisement

MAYO CLINIC HEALTH SYSTEM - CRITICAL CARE UNIT

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

My family would like to send a Sunshine Award to the Critical Care Unit of Mayo Clinic Health System.  The staff took care of my husband when he was in the hospital for 43 days with COVID-19.  They kept me updated twice a day on how he was doing while he was in a coma as we were not allowed to visit him.  They ZOOMED with me and my family on Father’s Day so our kids could still be with their dad.  They held the phone and iPad up for him when he couldn’t so we could talk or just see him.  I know he wouldn’t be here today recovering if it wasn’t for the staff.  Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

Brandi Wolf

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sunshine Award

MARV & ALICE JOHNSON

Updated: moments ago
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
August 21, 2020

Sunshine Award

JULIE DEPINTO

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
August 20, 2020

Sunshine Award

DR. ROBERT BULLWINKEL

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
August 20, 2020

Community First

Grilled ground beef stuffed peppers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Judy Clark
Angie Horkan, with the Wisconsin Beef Council, shares a recipe for Grilled Ground Beef Stuffed Peppers

Latest News

Sunshine Award

OFFICER BECK

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
August 18, 2020

Sunshine Award

PAISLEE VOLDEN

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
August 19, 2020

Sunshine Award

KARL GILLINGHAM

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
August 19, 2020

Sunshine Award

DEBRA WEST

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
August 17, 2020

Sunshine Award

HOLLY BERGERSON

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
August 18, 2020

Sunshine Award

SHANNON, DANI, AND MISSY KAEDING

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
August 17, 2020