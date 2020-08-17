One taken to Menomonie hospital after Pierce County crash

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person was taken to a Menomonie hospital after a two vehicle crash.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says on Aug. 16, around 2:24 p.m. officials received notice of a crash with injuries on State Highway 72.

Initial investigation shows Uziel Cerezo, 27 from Crystal, MN, failed to turn and drove left of the center and ended up hitting another vehicle.

The vehicle that was hit was driven by Nicole Brookshaw, 46. Brookshaw had two uninjured passengers in her vehicle.

Cerezo was taken to a Menomonie hospital with undetermined injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.