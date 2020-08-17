Advertisement

PAISLEE VOLDEN

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Aug. 17, 2020
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like Paislee Volden to have a Sunshine Award.  This little girl is 7 years old and two years ago her dad, Nick Volden, had a bull riding accident that would change the entire family’s lives.  Paislee has been beside her daddy and with her mom learning how to care for her dad.  She doesn’t even blink an eye about doing this.  I personally do not know this family but have followed the caring page that the family has provided.  It brings tears to my eyes.  Bless this little girl’s heart and to this family for what they have been through.

Nicole Brantner

