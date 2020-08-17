Pearle Vision hosts 3rd annual Backpack Bash

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - As kids head back to school, a school supply drive shows the high demand for school supplies.

Cars started lining up an hour early Sunday for Pearle Vision's 3rd annual Backpack Bash in Altoona.

Families could pull up in their cars and get a free backpack filled with school supplies for the upcoming school year.

The event was originally scheduled to start at 1p.m., but backed up traffic forced them to start around noon. 45 minutes later, they had handed out over 260 backpacks.

“We worked with the supplies that we had, we worked with the City of Altoona to set up a drive through service compared to our usual shopping experience we like to do,” says Pearle Vision Store Manager Kristi Parr. “Cars started lining up at about 12:15 and in under 45 minutes we gave out over 260 backpacks filled with school supplies.”

Parr says there were also virtual giveaways donated by area businesses.

They also say they are happy to be able to help families and children in the area.

