Advertisement

Pearle Vision hosts 3rd annual Backpack Bash

As kids head back to school, a school supply drive shows the high demand for school supplies.
As kids head back to school, a school supply drive shows the high demand for school supplies.(Shane Battis)
By Jonathan Fortier
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - As kids head back to school, a school supply drive shows the high demand for school supplies.

Cars started lining up an hour early Sunday for Pearle Vision's 3rd annual Backpack Bash in Altoona. 

Families could pull up in their cars and get a free backpack filled with school supplies for the upcoming school year.

The event was originally scheduled to start at 1p.m., but backed up traffic forced them to start around noon. 45 minutes later, they had handed out over 260 backpacks. 

“We worked with the supplies that we had, we worked with the City of Altoona to set up a drive through service compared to our usual shopping experience we like to do,” says Pearle Vision Store Manager Kristi Parr. “Cars started lining up at about 12:15 and in under 45 minutes we gave out over 260 backpacks filled with school supplies.”

Parr says there were also virtual giveaways donated by area businesses.

They also say they are happy to be able to help families and children in the area.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Officials prepare for fall sports season

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
Prep sports officials, like the athletes, will have to adjust to the changes the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to sports.

School's In Session

Prep sports athletes cope with COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:32 PM CDT
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Student-athletes from Mondovi and Arcadia say they hope to get back on the field and on the court soon.

School's In Session

School District of La Crosse postpones fall sports

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT
|
By Danielle Wagner
The School District of La Crosse has decided to follow the WIAA alternative fall option schedule, moving falls sports to the spring.

School's In Session

Pearle Vision in Altoona to host Backpack Bash Sunday

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:11 AM CDT
|
By Danielle Wagner
Around 200 backpacks are set to be given away this weekend filled with an assortment of school supplies.

Latest News

School's In Session

Will high risk sports be allowed in Eau Claire County? Still no clear answer

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:50 AM CDT
|
By Tyler Mickelson
ECCCH Department Director Lieske Giese, and ECASD Superintendent Michael Johnson sit down with Hello Wisconsin's Tyler Mickelson to discuss the future of fall sports.

School's In Session

How a shortage in substitute teachers and bus drivers is affecting Wisconsin

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 2:24 PM CDT
|
By Hayley Spitler
One back to school issue that’s not new to districts, but amplified due to the pandemic is the shortage of substitute teachers.

School's In Session

Area nonprofits working together to provide supplies for 750 Coulee Region students

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 2:05 PM CDT
|
By Hayley Spitler
Over 750 kids in grades Pre-K through 12 will be given all supplies needed for the academic year, whether it’s in-person or virtual.

School's In Session

Plan released for reopening Chippewa Falls Area Schools

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:40 PM CDT
|
By Jesse Horne
In its proposal, the district is planning to provide options for families - including for in-person and remote learning models.

School's In Session

Company helps schools and businesses alleviate stress

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT
|
By Judy Clark
Holly Hakes of REALiving talks about counseling available for schools and businesses

School's In Session

Pop-up school supply drive supports foster children

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT
|
By Danielle Wagner
Needed items include backpacks, hand sanitizer, notebooks, and colored pencils.