EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

We nominate out three wonderful daughters, Shannon, Dani, and Missy Kaeding, for the Sunshine Award. They surprised us with a “Renewal of Vows Ceremony at the Florian Gardens for our 38th wedding anniversary. We are so honored to be parents of such kind, compassionate, and beautiful women

Sandy & Doug Kaeding

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.