Stanley manufacturer making face shields, sanitation stations, graphics for schools

STANLEY, Wis. (WEAU) -A manufacturer in Stanley is playing a key role in helping to open up schools and stores safely.

Print Wisconsin usually makes a variety of banners and signs, but the pandemic has brought demand for a whole new line of products.

The company has begun making face shields, sanitation stations and floor graphics to put in stores and schools.

The director of Print Wisconsin, Connor Miller, says the changes have kept everyone as busy as ever.

"We're doing a lot of things we never thought we'd be doing. A customs brand station we just rolled out less than two weeks ago and orders have been coming in everyday for a lot of national retail clients but also a lot of schools."

Miller says that one weekend back in June, Print Wisconsin was able to fill a single order for more than 18,000 face shields.

