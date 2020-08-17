Advertisement

Trail day at the Eau Claire County Humane Association

With COVID-19 turning many events to virtual, one local organization found a way to say thank you to those who still supported them.

By Denton Postlewait
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With COVID-19 turning many events to virtual, one local organization found a way to say thank you to those who still supported them.




The Eau Claire County Human Association invited those who had signed up for a 'Fido and Friends Run/Walk' to a trail day. People and their furry friends could walk the trail at the humane association, pick up goodie bags and enter a raffle. ECCHA development & marketing coordinator Kali Foster says she is thankful for people who participated in the event this year.

“We love getting together in person, but i think we will still offer that experience because people that aren’t able to come loved being able to be involved or families that live far away could be involved with family members who did it here in Eau Claire,” she says.

The Eau Claire County Humane Association reached their goal of $25,000, which supports the Jay Mettler Emergency Medical fund. The fund covers the cost of emergency medical procedures for shelter animals.

