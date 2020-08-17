UWEC preparing for the return of students and staff

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With students returning to the UW- Eau Claire campus at the end of the month, the university is preparing to make sure the upcoming school year will be safe as possible.

“I think there is a lot of anxiety that everyone is feeling,” says UWEC Public Information Officer Michael Knuth,

When students and staff return to campus, Knuth says things will look a little different.

“We are trying to put things in place so that people feel comfortable returning to campus,” he says.

One of those things includes new signage around campus reminding students and staff to wear face masks, wash their hands and social distance.

“We have put up more than 1600 signs over the last month, we have a few more to put up before students arrive,” Knuth says.

Along with added signage, the university also has sanitation stations to make sure students have every opportunity to keep themselves and others safe.

“We will have more than 500 sanitation stations set up around campus, in classrooms and common areas,” Knuth says. “Really anywhere you look you’re going to run into one.”

Knuth says the university has faced budget challenges stemming from preparations for the fall.

“To date we’ve spent a little over $120,000 on just the sanitizing stations,” he says. “That is the wipes, the sanitizing gel as well and also having supplies on hand to replenish those stations as people go through them.”

Which meant cutting back in other areas.

“We’ve had to reduce travel in a lot of instances and cut back on a lot of other areas from a budget standpoint, but it is the right thing to do,” Knuth says.

While the plan for campus will continue to evolve, Knuth says he is excited to welcome back students .

“They’ll be moving in later this month and we can’t wait for them to return.”

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.