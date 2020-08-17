Advertisement

Victim names released in Wood County crash

(KOSA)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The name of the victim in the Wood County fatal crash has been released.

Wood County Sheriff’s Department says Juan Ontiveros Jr was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

Dispatch received a call of a vehicle rollover near the intersection of State Highway 73 and Branding Iron Court in the Town of Saratoga.

Initial investigation shows a vehicle was traveling north and failed to turn. Officials identified Ontiveros as the driver who was ejected at the scene.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

